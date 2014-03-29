Robot vacuums and mops

The fully automatic robot vacuum cleaner It is circular, flat and moves quietly through living spaces. The robot systematically follows its movement patterns with real purpose, navigating obstacles as it goes. And the occupants of the house have one less chore on their to-do list. The robotic vacuum cleaners and mops from Kärcher take care of cleaning the floor for you. Hard floors and short-pile carpets are cleaned automatically. Not only can the devices vacuum their way around, but they can mop the floor too. They clean brilliantly along edges, can work more intensively on heavily soiled areas and overcome low thresholds and rug edges with ease. Using the app, you can even set your robotic vacuum cleaner and mop to work exactly how you need it to.