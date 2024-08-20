Vacuum cleaners
Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. For allergy sufferers, single people, families and pet owners alike, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner for every situation.
Handheld vacuum cleaners
Small vacuum cleaner, great performance: This vacuum cleaner category is perfect for small households with limited storage space who do not want to compromise on excellent cleaning performance.
Bagless vacuum cleaners
Multi-cyclone technology instead of a vacuum cleaner bag: The ideal vacuum cleaner for those who can do without buying and changing filter bags.
Water filter vacuum cleaners
Letting allergy sufferers breathe deeply: the Kärcher vacuum cleaner with innovative water filter technology, for clean floors and fresh air at the same time.