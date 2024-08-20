Vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. For allergy sufferers, single people, families and pet owners alike, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner for every situation.

Kärcher Handheld vacuum cleaners

Handheld vacuum cleaners

Small vacuum cleaner, great performance: This vacuum cleaner category is perfect for small households with limited storage space who do not want to compromise on excellent cleaning performance.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Bagless vacuum cleaners

Bagless vacuum cleaners

Multi-cyclone technology instead of a vacuum cleaner bag: The ideal vacuum cleaner for those who can do without buying and changing filter bags.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Water filter vacuum cleaners

Water filter vacuum cleaners

Letting allergy sufferers breathe deeply: the Kärcher vacuum cleaner with innovative water filter technology, for clean floors and fresh air at the same time.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher