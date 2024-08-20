Adventure box

With the adventure box‘s optimally tailored accessories, outdoor equipment can be cleaned effortlessly, anywhere. Ideal for anyone who is on the road a lot.

Perfect for anyone who is on the road a lot: With the adventure box's optimally tailored accessories, outdoor equipment can be cleaned anywhere. The universal brush, which can be connected to the spray gun, loosens stubborn dirt using a soft brush and washes it away. With the suction hose, alternative water sources such as wells or water containers can also be used. Last but by no means least, the accessories can be stored in the practical box which can be attached to the pressure washer.

Features and benefits
Accessory box
  • Can be clipped onto the bottom so that everything is securely stored.
Universal brush
  • Removes stubborn dirt.
Suction hose
  • For using alternative water sources like wells or cans.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 229 x 221 x 108

Scope of supply

  • Storage box
  • Universal brush
  • Water suction hose

Videos

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Bicycles
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.