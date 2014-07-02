Crevice nozzle, NT, DN 40, plastic, 290 mm

Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.

Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Length (mm) 290
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 45 x 45

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