G 160 Q, Quick Connect Trigger Gun

The premium trigger gun fitted with Quick Connect and soft grip inserts guarantees a high level of comfort for cleaning. Also ideal as a replacement gun for all Kärcher domestic pressure washers, classes K2 - K7, with Quick Connect.

Features and benefits
Spare gun for Kärcher Consumer pressure washers from 2008 onwards of the K2–K7 class, Quick Connect
  • Easy replacement of spray gun.
Quick Connect
  • Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
  • Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Rubber pad
  • Better handling.
Low pressure detergent application
  • Simple application of detergent.
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Child safety lock
  • Gun trigger is blocked.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 440 x 193 x 40

Videos

Compatible machines