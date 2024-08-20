HEPA 12 filter*
The HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture at least 99.5% of all particles, including pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces.
Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers and people with particularly high hygiene requirements: the HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) traps pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces to ensure absolutely perfect cleanliness. It safely captures at least 99.5% of all allergy-triggering particles. The exhaust air leaving the high-performance filter is much cleaner and fresher than the air in the room. We recommend replacing the filter at least once a year.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners VC 6 / VC 6 Premium and old devices VC 6.xxx
Reliably filters at least 99.5% of all particles
Ideal for allergy sufferers
Recommendation: Replace at least once per year
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|140 x 101 x 46
Application areas
- Dry dirt