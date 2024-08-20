Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers and people with particularly high hygiene requirements: the HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) traps pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces to ensure absolutely perfect cleanliness. It safely captures at least 99.5% of all allergy-triggering particles. The exhaust air leaving the high-performance filter is much cleaner and fresher than the air in the room. We recommend replacing the filter at least once a year.