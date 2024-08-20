HEPA 12 filter*

The HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture at least 99.5% of all particles, including pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces.

Good for everyone – not just for allergy sufferers and people with particularly high hygiene requirements: the HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) traps pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces to ensure absolutely perfect cleanliness. It safely captures at least 99.5% of all allergy-triggering particles. The exhaust air leaving the high-performance filter is much cleaner and fresher than the air in the room. We recommend replacing the filter at least once a year.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners VC 6 / VC 6 Premium and old devices VC 6.xxx
Reliably filters at least 99.5% of all particles
Ideal for allergy sufferers
Recommendation: Replace at least once per year
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 140 x 101 x 46
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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