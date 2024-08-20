HEPA filter

The HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. It reliably filters 99.9% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm.

A vital aid for allergy sufferers and ideal for all who value clean air: the HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. The high-performance filter reliably filters allergens and dust and guarantees optimally clean air. The air that is produced is cleaner than normal indoor air. It captures 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm. It's an ideal solution for people with particularly stringent hygiene requirements.

Features and benefits
High-efficiency filtration power
  • Filtration of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement.
  • Reliable filtration of allergens and dust.
Ideal for allergy sufferers
  • 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm are captured.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 158 x 105 x 22
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.