A vital aid for allergy sufferers and ideal for all who value clean air: the HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. The high-performance filter reliably filters allergens and dust and guarantees optimally clean air. The air that is produced is cleaner than normal indoor air. It captures 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm. It's an ideal solution for people with particularly stringent hygiene requirements.