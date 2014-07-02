Inno Foam Set with detergent injector

High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.

Inno foam kit with detergent injector - the innovative high-pressure foam system for use with mobile and stationary HD and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. The high-pressure detergent injector features a precise dosing valve (0-5%). Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,3
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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