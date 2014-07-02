Jet gun, XS, Adv

Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy. The advanced blasting gun has an integrated remote control to adjust the blasting pressure and the dry ice output directly on the blasting gun.Furthermore there is a button to choose between "air & ice" or "only air".

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 195 x 115 x 150

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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