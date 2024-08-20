Jet gun, XXL, Adv

Ergonomically designed jet gun. The compact design of this gun makes it especially light and handy. Includes a safety function to prevent unintentional triggering. The Advanced jet gun features an integrated remote control. The ice delivery rate and jet pressure can be adjusted directly from the gun. Also includes a switch to choose between "Air only" or "Air and ice".

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 200 x 60

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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