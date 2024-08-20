Long-life filter

The VC 5's long-life filter reliably filters fine dust. Located in a filter box, the filter can be removed and cleaned with ease.

The VC 5's long-life filter reliably filters fine dust. Located in a filter box that can be conveniently removed, the filter can easily be exchanged. If needed, gently knock the dust loose to clean the filter with ease.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher compact vacuum cleaner VC 5
Reliably filters fine dust
Located in a filter box, the filter can be removed with ease
Easy to clean by hand by gently knocking dust loose
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 98 x 94 x 93
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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