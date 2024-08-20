Microfibre cloth

With the high-quality fleece microfibre cloth, the cleaned objects can be dried before they are stored.

The quick-drying microfibre cloth is highly absorbent and can absorb a large amount of moisture and liquid. It has a pleasant fleecy texture and protects delicate surfaces. Measuring 40 × 40 cm in size, it is also ideal for drying bicycles before they are stored away.

Features and benefits
High-quality fleece microfibre cloth
  • For drying cleaned objects before they are stored.
microfibre
  • Absorbs a large amount of water and dries quickly.
Fleecy
  • Protects surfaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Fabric fibre composition 80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 400 x 4
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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