Microfibre wiping cloths

The microfibre wiping cloth ensures optimal dirt removal on all smooth surfaces.

Microfibre cleaning cloth thoroughly cleans all smooth surfaces, e.g. glass and windows. Spray bottle, WV 50 plus squeegee and window cleaner concentrate for streak-free windows. Window cleaning has never been so easy.

Features and benefits
High quality microfibre pad with abrasive and soft fibres
  • Dirt is removed optimally from the surface and collected in the cloth
  • Thanks to the abrasive fibres even coarse dirt is removed easily from the surface
  • The soft fibres maximise the amount of dirt picked up
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 275 x 30
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.