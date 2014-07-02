Wet/dry floor nozzle, aluminium, DN 35, width 370 mm

For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.

Aluminium wet/dry floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 with a width of 370 millimetres and side rollers. The squeegees and brush strips can be changed quickly and easily using a clip. The nozzle is ideal for removing fine dust, coarse dirt or liquids with wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Width (mm) 370
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 380 x 200 x 85

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