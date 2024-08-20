Multi-surface roller set, yellow

2-part Pure!Roll® microfibre roller set for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Double the cleaning power: the multi-surface rollers for the Kärcher floor cleaners EWM 2, FC 3, FC 4-4, FC 5, FC 7 and FC 8 enable gentle cleaning and care of all floors – including parquet.The high-quality multi-surface rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Very sustainable: the Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.

Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 60
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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