Double the cleaning power: the multi-surface rollers for the Kärcher floor cleaners EWM 2, FC 3, FC 4-4, FC 5, FC 7 and FC 8 enable gentle cleaning and care of all floors – including parquet.The high-quality multi-surface rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Very sustainable: the Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.