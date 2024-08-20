Narrow suction nozzle for WV 2/WV 5

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces.

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned or cannot be cleaned adequately with larger suction nozzles.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Narrow shape
  • Ideal for lattice windows or other narrow areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 225 x 37 x 125
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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