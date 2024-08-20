The renovation kit is a completely new accessory kit. It is ideally suited for convenient and effective removal of all kinds of coarse dirt, making it perfect for cleaning jobs that are associated with renovation work. The ergonomically shaped handle and high-quality floor nozzle ensure the highest level of operating convenience. Thanks to its high suction power, it can handle even large volumes of coarse dirt in no time. Even fine dust or foliage can be easily removed. The renovation kit is suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden multi-purpose vacuum cleaners MV 5 to MV 6, WD 5 to WD 6 and WD 7.000 to WD 7.999.