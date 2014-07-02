Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle
Pipe cleaning nozzle with four rotating jets and inner thread. Different spray directions. The hose moves freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection.
Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Features and benefits
The nozzle rotates on its own axis with four side jets
- Absolutely uniform cleaning.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning hoses.
Compact construction style with 16 mm outer diameter
- Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|16
|Nozzle size ( )
|50
|Screw thread
|R 1/8"