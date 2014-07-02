Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles

The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).

Features and benefits
Rotating water-powered wash brush
  • No additional motor for brush drive required.
  • Compact and lightweight construction style.
Attaches to spray lance (connection M 18 x 1.5)
  • Simple and robust.
Nylon bristles
  • Surfaces are protected.
High mechanical cleaning power thanks to rotation
  • Outstanding cleaning performance.
  • Lower time demand compared to standard wash brushes.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 500 - 800
Material Nylon
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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