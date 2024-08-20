Round brush kit
Practical round brush set available in two colours.
Practical round brush set in two colours for various uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home.
Features and benefits
2 different colours (black, red)
- Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
High quality material of the bristles
- Easy removal of coarse dirt
- No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|26 x 26 x 40
Videos
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Drains
- Washbasin
- Fittings
- WC
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Bathroom