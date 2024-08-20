Round brush kit

Practical round brush set available in two colours.

Practical round brush set in two colours for various uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home.

Features and benefits
2 different colours (black, red)
  • Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
High quality material of the bristles
  • Easy removal of coarse dirt
  • No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 26 x 26 x 40

Videos

Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • Fittings
  • WC
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Bathroom
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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