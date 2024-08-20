Round brush set

Practical round brush set with two black and two yellow brushes – perfect for use in different areas.

The round brush set contains two black and two yellow round brushes. Perfect for use in different areas. For example, one colour can be used in the bathroom and the other for cleaning tasks in the kitchen. The flexible bristles in the steam brush accomplish practically every task reliably and effortlessly.

Features and benefits
Two different colours (black and yellow)
  • Hygienic work in various areas of use (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
High quality material of the bristles
  • Remove stubborn dirt easily.
  • Long lifetime thanks to slower wear of the bristles.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 40 x 26 x 26
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Fittings
  • WC
  • Bathroom
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.