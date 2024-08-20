Spray lance 850 mm

Galvanised spray lance with manual screw fitting for high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher. Not rotatable. Length: 850 mm.

For all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher: 850 mm long, galvanised, non-rotatable spray lance. Can be used at water temperatures of up to 60 °C and working pressures of up to 250 bar. With manual screw fitting, M 22 × 1.5 thread for connection to the high-pressure gun, as well as M 18 × 1.5 thread for connection of accessories.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 850 / 50 / 35
Compatible machines
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