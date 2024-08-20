Steam pressure iron I 6006

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black.

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black. Can be used together with the Kärcher steam cleaner. Consistent steam pressure makes ironing easy in half the time. Superior steam technology and easy-glide soleplate makes light work of even the most difficult textiles. The Kärcher pressurised steam iron has a continuous steam as well as an interval steam function.

Features and benefits
Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface
  • Even steam output across the entire surface.
Continuous steam setting
  • Consistent steam output for easy and fast ironing of big textiles such as tablecloths, bed linen etc.
Stainless steel soleplate
  • Steam iron glides easily.
Even steam output
  • Cuts ironing time in half.
Interval steaming
  • For targeted steam output.
Temperature regulation
  • Can be used to iron various fabrics.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 297 x 147 x 180
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Garments that are suitable for ironing
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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