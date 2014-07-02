Suction tube, DN 35, 505 mm, stainless steel

Suction tube made of high-quality stainless steel in DN 35 and 505 mm long for wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

0.5 m long stainless steel suction tube (ID 35) for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Ideal for frequent wet vacuuming applications and for vacuuming corrosive components.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Stainless steel
Length (mm) 505
Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 505 x 37 x 37

Videos

Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

PRODUCTS RECOMMENDED
LEGAL INFORMATION
工商亮照
CONTACT US

Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

scan the QR code for the latest news of Kärcher China
社交媒体
© 2026 Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.