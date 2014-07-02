Telescopic suction tube, T, DN 32, 595 - 995 mm long, chrome-plated steel, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 15/1
Practical telescopic suction tube made of chrome-plated steel for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32 and 595–995 mm long.
Chromium-plated metal telescopic tube (DN 32, length: 0.61-1 m), suitable as an extension, e.g. vacuuming ceilings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 32
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Material
|Steel, chrome-plated
|Length (mm)
|595 - 995
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|595 x 45 x 38
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