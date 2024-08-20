Brass hose connector 3/4" with Aqua Stop
Tough and durable brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 3/4" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.
High-quality brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 3/4" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. Aqua Stop stops the water flow when disconnecting hoses and attachments. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
High-quality brass hose connector
- Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
- For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|52 x 38 x 38
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment