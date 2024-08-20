Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, two-way connector with two separate flow control options. Ideal for connecting two hoses to a single tap with 3/4" -thread. This high-quality universal two-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The two-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all commercially available click systems.