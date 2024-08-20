Hose hanger
Heavy-duty hose hanger for wall mounting. Practical and space-saving. With nozzle storage. For all standard garden hoses.
Heavy-duty hose hanger designed for easy wall mounting. Practical, space-saving hose hanger with nozzle storage. Hose hanger suitable for all standard garden hoses. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Kärcher innovative hose storage systems set new standards in function, design and quality. Compact, ideal for quick and easy hose winding without manual guide. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water.
Features and benefits
Easy mounting on external walls
- Can be easily stored
Practical and space-saving with store-room for spray guns and nozzles
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 35 (1/2") / max. 25 (5/8") / max. 20 (3/4")
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|160 x 250 x 180
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment