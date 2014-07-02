Super Class hot water high-pressure cleaners
Whether on construction sites or in stables, removing stubborn dirt requires maximum performance. This is exactly what our Super Class hot water high-pressure cleaners provide. The high-end variants boast first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling, while the Classic machines focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design. Stand up to dirt – with up to 200 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1300 l/h.
Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners
Cleaning on construction sites or in agriculture is hard work. Our Middle Class hot water high-pressure cleaners are designed to do just that. They either come with first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling or with a focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design – depending on requirements. In any case, they always offer high quality and maximum performance – with max. 210 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1000 l/h. These are the new Middle Class machines.
Compact class
Carry out vehicle cleaning and engine washes or remove dirt from outside stairs. With hot water high pressure up to 180 bar and 900 l/h. This is the new compact class.
Special class
When exhaust gases are to be avoided or prohibited: the special class with electric heating is used in hygiene areas, hospitals, canteen kitchens or public baths.