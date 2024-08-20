Ash filter/coarse dirt filter Premium

Premium coarse dirt/ash filter with fine filter suitable for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna ovens, etc., as well as removing coarse dirt.

Premium coarse dirt/ash filter includes 20 litre metal container, 1 m flexible metal suction hose and effective fine filter. Filter made of non-flammable textile material and retains reliably retains even the finest dust. Suitable for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna ovens, etc., as well as removing coarse dirt.

Features and benefits
Made from metal
  • Robust, hard-wearing, durable
  • Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
  • For ash
Fine filter made from flame-retardant material
  • In order to retain fine ash particles
  • In order to retain coarse dirt and ash
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 2,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 320 x 320 x 380
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
  • Workshop
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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