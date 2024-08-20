Ash filter/coarse dirt filter Premium
Premium coarse dirt/ash filter with fine filter suitable for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna ovens, etc., as well as removing coarse dirt.
Premium coarse dirt/ash filter includes 20 litre metal container, 1 m flexible metal suction hose and effective fine filter. Filter made of non-flammable textile material and retains reliably retains even the finest dust. Suitable for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna ovens, etc., as well as removing coarse dirt.
Features and benefits
Made from metal
- Robust, hard-wearing, durable
- Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
- For ash
Fine filter made from flame-retardant material
- In order to retain fine ash particles
- In order to retain coarse dirt and ash
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 320 x 380
Application areas
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Workshop