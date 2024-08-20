The middle class WD 4 Premium multi-purpose vacuum cleaner features a sturdy, corrosion-resistant 20-litre stainless steel container and is equipped with a flat pleated filter in a filter box, which can be quickly removed by simply folding it out, without any contact with dirt. The filter is ideal for wet and dry vacuuming with no need for filter replacement. The multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is also super-powerful with a power consumption of only 1,000 watts. Other features of the device are the "Pull & Push" locking system, the ergonomic carrying handle and the practical cable and accessory storage on the device. The handle is removable, so that accessories can be directly attached to the hose. In combination with the newly designed suction hose, the new clips floor nozzle with its two rubber and two brush strips guarantees optimal pick-up of all types of dirt. The parkingposition allows intermediate parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.