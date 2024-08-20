Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4 Premium
WD 4 Premium multi-purpose vacuum cleaner. Super-powerful and energy-efficient. With a sturdy 20-litre stainless steel container, flat pleated filter and parking position for working interruptions.
The middle class WD 4 Premium multi-purpose vacuum cleaner features a sturdy, corrosion-resistant 20-litre stainless steel container and is equipped with a flat pleated filter in a filter box, which can be quickly removed by simply folding it out, without any contact with dirt. The filter is ideal for wet and dry vacuuming with no need for filter replacement. The multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is also super-powerful with a power consumption of only 1,000 watts. Other features of the device are the "Pull & Push" locking system, the ergonomic carrying handle and the practical cable and accessory storage on the device. The handle is removable, so that accessories can be directly attached to the hose. In combination with the newly designed suction hose, the new clips floor nozzle with its two rubber and two brush strips guarantees optimal pick-up of all types of dirt. The parkingposition allows intermediate parking of the suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Optimally developed: Floor nozzle and suction hose
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible suction hose, power cable and accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips with 2 rubber and 2 brush strips
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: in removable filter box
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Garage
- Workshop
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids