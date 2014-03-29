Now with up to 20% more power.

The power of multi-purpose vacuum cleaners is not described by air stream (l/s) or vacuum pressure (mbar) but by the value of the suction power (W). The suction power of a device is measured according to the standard IEC 60312 measured from the floor nozzle of the device. This combines both the air stream value and the vacuum pressure value, measured from the floor nozzle. The higher the suction power, the more power the vacuum cleaner has.

The aim in developing the new Kärcher multi-purpose vacs was to build extremely powerful devices. This is why we didn't just ideally design the devices, we also developed new accessories. In doing so, we built the new vacuum cleaners to be 20% more powerful than the previous models of the WD range.

Its higher performance comes from new, more energy-efficient motors, floor nozzles and hoses that have been redeveloped from scratch, optimal sealing of the device and accessory connectors, as well as a vacuum designed for optimised flow. All of these elements combine to make the suction nozzles perform even better than before.

Overview of benefits: optimum dirt intake, considerable time saving, versatility.