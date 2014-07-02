Bend with air-flow regulator, T/NT, DN 32, plastic, antistatic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

DN 32 antistatic plastic bend with air-flow regulator for dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Clip 1.0 connection at hose end, cone connection at accessory end.

Thanks to its antistatic properties, the DN 32 plastic bend reduces the electrostatic charge during vacuuming while the integrated air-flow regulator decreases the sliding forces when cleaning high-pile or very dense textile floor coverings. The bend has a clip 1.0 connection at the hose end and thereby generally ensures compatibility with wet and dry vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Material Plastic
Version Antistatic
Connection at the accessory end Cone
Connection to suction hose¹⁾ Clip 1.0
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 290 x 75 x 50
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Suzhou, Jiangsu

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Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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