The extra large container capacity with 17 l will be appreciated by everyone demanding longer working intervals and less maintenance costs. If combined with fleece filter bags, the machine runs even substantially longer as with conventional filter bags. With a large, robust and well reachable foot switch the T 17/1 can simply and comfortably switched on and off with one “step”. Thus annoying bend downs belong to the past. The T 17/1 is particularly suitable for noise- sensitive areas. The 12 m power cord can be completely stored in the integrated storage space on the turbine head. The additional pull-out cable hook is also useable as cable storage when fast location changes are needed.