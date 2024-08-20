Dry vacuum cleaner T 17/1 *CN
Powerful dry vacuum cleaner with large container capacity for extra long working intervals.
The extra large container capacity with 17 l will be appreciated by everyone demanding longer working intervals and less maintenance costs. If combined with fleece filter bags, the machine runs even substantially longer as with conventional filter bags. With a large, robust and well reachable foot switch the T 17/1 can simply and comfortably switched on and off with one “step”. Thus annoying bend downs belong to the past. The T 17/1 is particularly suitable for noise- sensitive areas. The 12 m power cord can be completely stored in the integrated storage space on the turbine head. The additional pull-out cable hook is also useable as cable storage when fast location changes are needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (kPa)
|22 / 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Standard nominal width ( )
|32
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 315 x 420
Scope of supply
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 500 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
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