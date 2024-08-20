The revised car interior cleaning set from Kärcher convinces with high levels of cleanliness: using the dust brush and special nozzle attachment, the normally laborious process of cleaning your car's interior becomes easier than ever. The flexible, length-adjustable hose guarantees extremely easy handling: it can easily access even the smallest crevices and hard-to-reach spaces. All upholstered surfaces, floor mats and the dashboard, center console and trunk can be given a deep clean, making your car a perfectly clean comfort zone.