Handheld vacuum cleaner VC 4i Cordless
Powerful and efficient cleaning: the Kärcher VC 4i in yellow with a practical 2-in-1 design for a wide range of applications.
The yellow VC 4i Cordless from Kärcher can be effortlessly carried around, lifted up and operated, even over a prolonged period, thanks to its low weight and cordless design. Its modern 2-in-1 design makes this vacuum cleaner an ideal helper for everyday cleaning tasks which is ready to use at any time. Whether you use it as an upright or a hand-held vacuum cleaner, thanks to the double handle, the yellow VC 4i Cordless is always comfortable to hold. Cyclone technology in combination with a powerful Li-Ion battery enables a wide range of applications without sacrificing cleaning performance. The bagless cyclone system provides consistently high suction power and makes it possible to thoroughly clean your entire home. You can tackle all sorts of tasks with our wide range of accessories: the upholstery nozzle removes dust and hair from upholstered furniture and the crevice nozzle makes iteasier to clean hard-to-reach surfaces.
Features and benefits
Convenient operationThe low weight (only 0.99 kg) and perfect weight distribution enable you to work without tiring. Thanks to the double handle, it is comfortable to hold whether you use it as an upright or a hand-held vacuum cleaner. Floor nozzle with clever 180° joint to easily manoeuvre around furniture and other obstacles.
Outstanding suction powerUp to 30 minutes of running time in Energy mode. Bagless cyclone system with consistently high suction power for thoroughly cleaning your entire home. The brush strip even removes dirt that has been rubbed in thanks to the powerful direct drive motor (3500 rpm).
Incredibly versatile2-in-1 upright and hand-held vacuum cleaner for the all-round cleaning of hard floors, upholstered furniture, cars and more. The standard as well as optional accessories meet almost all cleaning requirements – all around the home.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Vacuum cleaner, bagless
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|83
|Cable length (m)
|1,5
|Battery voltage (V)
|18
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|min. 30
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
|3,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 139 x 1060
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Soft dusting brush
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Power control: with 3 power levels
- Soft grip handle
Videos
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Hard floors
- Tiles
- Wooden surfaces
- Carpets
- Furniture