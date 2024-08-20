The yellow VC 4i Cordless from Kärcher can be effortlessly carried around, lifted up and operated, even over a prolonged period, thanks to its low weight and cordless design. Its modern 2-in-1 design makes this vacuum cleaner an ideal helper for everyday cleaning tasks which is ready to use at any time. Whether you use it as an upright or a hand-held vacuum cleaner, thanks to the double handle, the yellow VC 4i Cordless is always comfortable to hold. Cyclone technology in combination with a powerful Li-Ion battery enables a wide range of applications without sacrificing cleaning performance. The bagless cyclone system provides consistently high suction power and makes it possible to thoroughly clean your entire home. You can tackle all sorts of tasks with our wide range of accessories: the upholstery nozzle removes dust and hair from upholstered furniture and the crevice nozzle makes iteasier to clean hard-to-reach surfaces.