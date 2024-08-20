Car interior cleaning kit

Optimised car interior cleaning kit for comprehensive interior car cleaning: From dashboards to car seats, from upholstered surfaces to foot mats, from crevices and gaps to car boots.

Interior car cleaning from A to Z: With our comprehensive and updated car interior cleaning kit, interior car cleaning is child's play and your car can become a completely clean comfort zone. From foot mats to dashboards, car seats, and upholstered surfaces, through to car boots: This accessory kit makes car interiors sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and crevices as well as delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden multi-purpose vacuum cleaners.

Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Comprehensive accessory kit for thorough cleaning of all car interior surfaces
Including 1.5 m extension hose for a larger operating radius and more freedom of movement
Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 560 x 230 x 130
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Dashboard
  • Center console
  • Foot mats
  • Hard floors
  • Car trunk
  • Car seats
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Side pockets in the car
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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