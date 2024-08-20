Car interior cleaning kit
Optimised car interior cleaning kit for comprehensive interior car cleaning: From dashboards to car seats, from upholstered surfaces to foot mats, from crevices and gaps to car boots.
Interior car cleaning from A to Z: With our comprehensive and updated car interior cleaning kit, interior car cleaning is child's play and your car can become a completely clean comfort zone. From foot mats to dashboards, car seats, and upholstered surfaces, through to car boots: This accessory kit makes car interiors sparklingly clean in no time. It ensures that even hard-to-reach areas such as gaps and crevices as well as delicate surfaces can be cleaned perfectly. The accessory kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden multi-purpose vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Comprehensive accessory kit for thorough cleaning of all car interior surfaces
Including 1.5 m extension hose for a larger operating radius and more freedom of movement
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width ( )
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 230 x 130
Application areas
- Dashboard
- Center console
- Foot mats
- Hard floors
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Side pockets in the car