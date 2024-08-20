Cup foam lance Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h

Specially designed for use with aggressive cleaning agents: High-quality cup foam lance Advanced 3 with spray angle adjustment and Ecobrass for high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher.

Simple handling, very good foam quality and thanks to a main body made of Ecobrass very resistant against aggressive cleaning agents: Our robust and very high-quality cup foam lance Advanced 3 for high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher with servo control function and flow rate of 900 to 2500 l/h. The foam lance has an ergonomic and particularly stable cleaning agent container with large filler opening and an additional gripping option at the neck. Thanks to the precise, 3-stage dosing option via an integrated shutter, unintentional adjustment of the cleaning agent dosing unit is practically ruled out. Depending on the application, the spray angle can be flexibly adjusted.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 900 - 2500
Nozzle size ( ) 38
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Dosage (%) 1 - 2 - 4
Tank capacity (l) 1
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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