High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M

Powerful, 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, eco!efficiency mode, 2 cleaning agent tanks and service electronics.

Because hot water cleans better: the HDS 9/18-4 M is a powerful hot water high-pressure cleaner with water-cooled motor. You benefit from a highly efficient cleaning performance, which is ensured by our patented nozzle technology, ceramic pistons, turbo blower and greater pump efficiency. The unique eco!efficiency mode, optimised burner engineering and other equipment features like the switch for water hardness regulation ensure just the right balance between the required cleaning performance and maximum environmental protection. You can also look forward to outstanding user-friendliness: the control panel is intuitive and ergonomic, just like the accessory storage compartments. With the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero, as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make set-up and dismantling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, the machine is very convenient to use.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M: Economic efficiency
Economic efficiency
In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M: Maximum efficiency
Maximum efficiency
Proven and highly efficient burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life.
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M: Operational safety
Operational safety
The large, integrated water fine filter reliably protects the high-pressure pump against small dirt particles. The integrated exhaust gas thermostat switches off the drive motor if the emission temperature exceeds 300 °C. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Storage
  • Safe and ample storage options for protective equipment, accessories and detergents.
  • Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
Mobility concept
  • "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
  • Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
  • Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun.
  • EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 450 - 900
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 30 - 180 / 3 - 18
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C) min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW) 6,4
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h) 5,8
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h) 4,6
Power cable (m) 5
Fuel tank (l) 25
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 158
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 170
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1330 x 750 x 1060

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose type: Longlife
  • Spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • Servo Control

Equipment

  • Detergent function: 20 + 10 l tank
  • ANTI!Twist
  • Tanks for detergent, calcification protection and fuel that can be filled from the outside
  • Control bar with display light
  • Pressure cut-off
  • Pole reverse plug (3~)
  • Service electronics with LED display
  • 2 Detergent tanks
  • Dry-running protection
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M
High-pressure cleaner HDS 9/18-4 M

Videos

Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Device and machine cleaning
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Service station cleaning
  • Façade cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
  • Cleaning of sports facilities
  • Cleaning during production processes
  • Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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