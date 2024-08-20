The revolutionary concept of the EASY!Force high-pressure gun ensures fatigueless working over long periods. The recoil force of the high-pressure jet is used to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero. In terms of durability, the high-pressure gun impresses with high-quality materials: the ball and sealing seat of the ceramic valve are far harder than any conceivable foreign particle. The full ceramic valve ensures a 5 times longer lifetime in comparison to other high-pressure guns.