EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun

Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.

For upgrading all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, which already have corresponding accessories, with convenient and energy-saving EASY!Force technology: Our EASY!Force conversion kit 3 includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for the high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling, as well as the adapter 5 (4.111-033) for spray lances with M 22 × 1.5 connection. With this conversion kit existing high-pressure hoses and spray lances can still be used economically.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,2
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

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Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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