EasyFix disposable cloth set

Set of 15 disposable cloths for the EasyFix floor nozzle for fast and hygienic cleaning of hard surfaces. The yellow hook-and-loop strips enable the cloth to be attached easily.

The EasyFix disposable cloth set for the EasyFix floor nozzle contains 15 innovative disposable cloths made from high-quality, absorbent material. When you need to be quick, you always have a fresh cloth ready to hand – for even simpler and more hygienic cleaning on all hard surfaces. Even corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the disposable cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press the EasyFix floor nozzle onto the side of the cloth that has yellow hook-and-loop strips and it's ready to use. After the cleaning, the cloth can be easily disposed of with the household rubbish – thus relieving you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.

Features and benefits
Always have a clean cloth ready to hand
  • For gleaming cleaning results.
Simple and hygienic without the need to wash anything
  • The disposable cloth therefore relieves you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.
Convenient hook-and-loop system
  • Simple and quick securing of the cloth thanks to the yellow hook-and-loop strips.
  • No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Disposable cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
  • For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
High-quality and ultra-absorbent material
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 340 x 118 x 3
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Wall tiles
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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