iSolar fall protection

Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.

Certified and standard-compliant personal security system for working safely on the roof. The fall protection contains a travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, a harness, an anchoring sling for fixing the fall arrestor, as well as a practical sheet steel case for storage and transport.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,4

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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