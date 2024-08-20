Pet cleaning kit

The cleaning kit for pets reliably removes animal hair.

The special pet cleaning kit makes cleaning even easier and more convenient: The flexible and extendible hose included in the kit ensures maximum freedom of movement. The matching pet hair brush has an extremely soft rubber surface. In this way, you won't just reliably remove loose hair, but also treat your furry friend to a nice massage.

Features and benefits
This set is perfect for removing pet hair
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 415 x 100 x 43
Application areas
  • Pet hair
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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