Pipe cleaning nozzle
16 mm pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. Various jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.
Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 16 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. Three nozzle jets tilted back at a 30° angle allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|16
|Nozzle size ( )
|55
|Screw thread
|R 1/8"