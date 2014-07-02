Suction hoses

Kärcher Hose connection

Hose connection

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Kärcher Suction hoses with clip system 1.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016)

Suction hoses with clip system 1.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners up to model year 2016)

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Kärcher Suction hoses with clip system 2.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017 on)

Suction hoses with clip system 2.0 (compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017 on)

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Kärcher Suction hoses with cone connection

Suction hoses with cone connection

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Kärcher Suction hoses zone 22

Suction hoses zone 22

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Kärcher Suction hoses others

Suction hoses others

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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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