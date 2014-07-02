Suction tube, T, DN 32, length 500 mm, steel, black, suitable for: BV 5/1, T 7/1, T 10/1, T 12/1, T 15/1, T 17/1

The black steel suction tube is suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners, nominal width DN 32, length 500 mm.

Metal suction tube (DN 32, length 0.5 m) with black plastic coating, suitable as an extension, e.g. vacuuming ceilings.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Material Steel
Length (mm) 500
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 500 x 32 x 32

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