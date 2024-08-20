Thanks to modern electrostatic material, the Universal Pure Filter thoroughly picks up tiny particles. With its excellent dust-holding capacity, it achieves level 4 CCM PM2.5 filtration – which is the most advanced value on the market. Each filter has a HEPA 11 material surface of 2.5 m², whereby it achieves 593 m3/h PM2.5 CADR and the elimination of 97% of all particles larger than 0.3 μm.