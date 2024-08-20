Universal Pure Filter

The Universal Pure Filter combines HEPA 11 filter material with natural coconut activated carbon material – for maximum filter efficiency.

Thanks to modern electrostatic material, the Universal Pure Filter thoroughly picks up tiny particles. With its excellent dust-holding capacity, it achieves level 4 CCM PM2.5 filtration – which is the most advanced value on the market. Each filter has a HEPA 11 material surface of 2.5 m², whereby it achieves 593 m3/h PM2.5 CADR and the elimination of 97% of all particles larger than 0.3 μm.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 3,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 521 x 256 x 60
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Trading (China) Co., Ltd.

221 Eastsouth Avenue,

Changshu High Technology and Development District,

Suzhou, Jiangsu

Phone: +86 400 880 1060
Email：Service.Karcher@cn.kaercher.com

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