Air purifier KA 4 *CN
The KA 4 air purifier from Kärcher is the ideal all-in-one solution for good room air quality in rooms up to 60 m² in size.
One device for all applications: the Kärcher KA 4 air purifier meets all your indoor air purification needs. The KA 4 contains various different filters that work together to solve any air problems with a single device: the Universal Pure filter for a wide range of different applications, a Smog Pure filter for PM 2.5 filtering, a TVOC Pure filter for TVOC filtering and the Pet Pure filter for filtering animal odours. With the KA 4, you will feel the fresh air of the great outdoors in the comfort of your own home.
Features and benefits
Dual-filter system
- Generates more clean air in the limited period.
- Allows you to clean large rooms quickly.
Highly efficient air duct
- Excellent heat dissipation and improved noise level for continuous performance.
Long filter lifetime
- Significantly longer filter lifetime thanks to the improved handling of dust and emissions.
Smart air quality display
- Cleaner room air in an instant.
HEPA 11 filter system
- True HEPA guarantees the room air quality.
Easy to adjust
- Convenient manoeuvrability means that it can be used in different rooms.
Touch-panel operation
- User-friendly surface and easy handling.
Low noise generation
- Pleasant noise level during use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Connected load (W)
|45
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|60
|Suitable room size (m²)
|60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 713
Equipment
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
Application areas
- Living room
- Bedroom
- Office