One device for all applications: the Kärcher KA 4 air purifier meets all your indoor air purification needs. The KA 4 contains various different filters that work together to solve any air problems with a single device: the Universal Pure filter for a wide range of different applications, a Smog Pure filter for PM 2.5 filtering, a TVOC Pure filter for TVOC filtering and the Pet Pure filter for filtering animal odours. With the KA 4, you will feel the fresh air of the great outdoors in the comfort of your own home.