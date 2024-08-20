Universal water fine filter, 25 μm
Water fine filter, mesh size 25 μm, max. temperature 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.
The water fine filter has a mesh size of 25 μm and is suitable for maximum temperatures of up to 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. For installation on the machine inlet. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Water connection (inch)
|3/4″ / 1″
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,5